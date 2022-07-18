mid threats of a widening mortgage-payment boycott, Chinese regulator has asked banks to extend loans to real estate developers to help them complete unfinished projects, reports said.

The guidance, issued by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), aims to expedite delivery of homes to buyers and stave off the growing mortgage strike that threatens to damage the Chinese economy.

A growing number of home buyers across China have threatened to stop mortgage payments for stalled property projects. The unrest, snowballing into a real estate crisis, is now threatening to spread to the banking system.

Last week, the regulator conducted meetings with banks to discuss the boycotts amid state media outlets quoting analysts said that the stability of the financial system could be disrupted if more home buyers boycotted mortgage payments, Bloomberg reported.

Expressing confidence, the CBIRC told the official industry newspaper on Sunday that “all the difficulties and problems will be properly solved”.

The CBIRC is looking to strengthen the coordination with other regulators to “guarantee the delivery of homes”, it said on Thursday.

Mortgage boycott by the home buyers has affected over 200 projects across the country with at least 80 property developers getting affected so far, a report by E-house China Research and Development Institution showed.

Stocks

The news helped bank and property stocks recover some of the recent loses as the CSI 300 Bank Index jumped 1.3 percent on Monday. This was the first gain in nine sessions, Bloomberg reported, adding that the shares of Chinese lenders tumbled 7.7 percent last week, marking the biggest drop in over four years. Property shares climbed 3.6 percent on Monday.

Chinese banking stocks also gained from the news that China would accelerate the issuance of special local government bonds to supplement the capital of small banks, Reuters reported.

How big is the problem?

According to official data, output in the property sector shrank 7 percent in the second quarter from a year-ago period, marking the fourth straight quarter of decline.

Bank data revealed on Friday that the value of the mortgages involved amounted to 2 billion yuan ($300m), The Guardian reported, adding that some analysts feel the real figure is much higher.

According to GF Securities in Guangdong, the amount could be 2 trillion yuan ($300bn).

What is the threat?

The boycotts pose a risk to the housing market by putting potential home buyers on the sideline. The contraction in the output of the real estate industry, which is a key economic contributor, also remained the biggest drag on the world’s second-largest economy.

“The biggest risk is impairment to consumer confidence, which threatens the nascent recovery in property sales,” Reuters quoted Mark Dong, Hong Kong-based co-founder of Minority Asset Management, as saying.