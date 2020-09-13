  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World
Politics

Chinese military calls US biggest threat to world peace

Updated : September 13, 2020 05:26 PM IST

China now has the world's largest navy with approximately 350 ships and submarines compared to around 293 for the U.S.
Relations between Beijing and Washington have hit their lowest ebb in decades amid simmering disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan, human rights and the South China Sea.
Chinese military calls US biggest threat to world peace

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Rail Vikas Nigam Q1 consolidated profit declines over 20 percent to Rs 141 crore

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Overdrive reviews 2020 Renault Duster 1.3 turbo-petrol

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Discoms' liquidity package set for hike at Rs 1.2 lakh crore this month

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement