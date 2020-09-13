Politics Chinese military calls US biggest threat to world peace Updated : September 13, 2020 05:26 PM IST China now has the world's largest navy with approximately 350 ships and submarines compared to around 293 for the U.S. Relations between Beijing and Washington have hit their lowest ebb in decades amid simmering disputes over trade, technology, Taiwan, human rights and the South China Sea. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply