Chinese man wins 365 days of paid leave at lucky draw in office party

The story of the man from Shenzhen, China, who won the lottery prize at his company’s annual dinner has gone viral on social media. Now, the company will have a word with him about whether he would like to avail the mother of all leaves or encash his prize.

An employee of a company in China’s Shenzhen, Guangdong region, won 365 days of paid leaves at his firm's annual dinner last Sunday (April 9).

In the pictures, the man, dressed in a white tee and denim, is seen posing for the camera with a large cheque that read “365 days of paid leave.”

The man reportedly couldn’t believe his luck. He repeatedly asked if the prize was real. So much so, that even the company’s boss couldn’t believe it.

1. A man in China reportedly earned 365 days of paid leave, after winning the grand prize at a lucky draw during his company’s annual dinner. The man, who has not been named, was seen in a viral video holding a large cheque which read “365 days of paid leave”. pic.twitter.com/U7sjoYcacj— BFM News (@NewsBFM) April 14, 2023

As per a BFM News report, the lucky draw prize pot included both prizes and penalties and the opposite of the prize could have been drinking a "special homemade drink" or serving as a waiter.

Some of the prizes also included one or two days of leave. The company will also have a word with the man if he would like to avail the mother of all leaves or encash his prize.

The annual dinner was reportedly skipped for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic and on its return, the lucky draw was held to reward employees.

Several people on the internet thought that it was a joke, while others enquire about vacancies at the company.

ALSO READ | 10 action words in your CV that can help you get the job

One user wrote, “Obsessed with this guy in Shenzhen today, who's won 365 days of paid holiday leave during a lottery at his company's annual meeting. They even presented him with a fake cheque.”

Obsessed with this guy in Shenzhen today, who's won 365 days of paid holiday leave during a lottery at his company's annual meeting. They even presented him with a fake cheque 😭 pic.twitter.com/bGAGSZuPqA— Kerry Allen 凯丽 (@kerrya11en) April 12, 2023

While another user wanted to know about his plans as she wrote, “Now the real question is, what will he be doing with all that free time?”