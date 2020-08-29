World Chinese, Indians constitute 48% of foreign students in US in 2019: Report Updated : August 29, 2020 12:54 PM IST According to the report, 75 percent of all nonimmigrant students in the US call Asia home. Some Asian countries like Qatar, Syria, and Yemen sent fewer students, while Azerbaijan, Cambodia and Kyrgyzstan sent more students in 2019. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply