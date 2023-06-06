Chinese employee gets fired for daily toilet breaks of up to 6 hours

According to records, Wang, for instance, used the loo over 20 times in nearly just a week from September 7 to September 15, 2015. The employee lost his appeal to get reinstated on medical grounds as the court ruled in favour of the employers.

A Chinese man was terminated by his company for taking excessively long toilet breaks which lasted up to six hours on some days. As reported by the South China Morning Post, the employee, identified as Mr Wang, had sought legal action against his employer and claimed unfair termination.

However, even the Chinese courts ruled in favour of the employers, refusing to accept Wang’s appeal.

As per the SCMP report, Wang joined the company in April 2006 and had been working as a regular employee till 2014. Wang’s troubles began in December 2014, when he underwent treatment for an ‘anorectal problem’, which became the cause for his frequent restroom visits.