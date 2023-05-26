Chinese cyber-attack in the US seems to be an act of cyber reconnaissance in preparation for bigger attack, says expert

In a recent advisory, Microsoft, the global technology giant, issued a warning regarding the compromise of critical US cyber infrastructure by Chinese state-sponsored hackers. The hacking group, known as "Volt Typhoon," has reportedly been engaged in activities aimed at disrupting communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia.

In a recent advisory, global technology giant Microsoft issued a warning regarding the compromise of critical US cyber infrastructure by Chinese state-sponsored hackers. The hacking group, known as "Volt Typhoon," has reportedly been engaged in activities aimed at disrupting communications infrastructure between the United States and Asia.

The US government has expressed concern over China's ability to launch such attacks on key sectors, including oil and gas pipelines and railway systems. Officials have acknowledged the need to fully comprehend the extent of potential intrusions and the associated impacts.

John Hultquist, Chief Analyst at Mandiant Intelligence, said that the cyber-attacks in the US appear to be a form of cyber reconnaissance. This reconnaissance activity serves as preparation for a larger-scale attack that may be imminent. Hultquist emphasised the importance of strengthening security measures with the assistance of necessary intelligence to effectively combat such threats.

This recent incident is not the first time that Chinese actors have targeted critical infrastructure in both the United States and India. Past cyber activities by China have underscored their interest in compromising vital systems. The compromised infrastructure could have far-reaching consequences, affecting various sectors and potentially disrupting essential services.

"We have seen Chinese activity in the United States in the past on critical infrastructure, we have seen it even in India in the past on critical infrastructure. It doesn't necessarily have to be related to any single point of conflict. It is actually something that states do fairly normally - they dig into critical infrastructure so that they are there when conflict comes. The thing about this capability is, if you wait to dig in till conflict comes, it will be too late. You have to spend time and get in early. So it doesn't necessarily mean something is impending," Hultquist said.

While the Chinese government has rejected the claims made by the US, asserting that the United Nations and its allies are engaging in a disinformation campaign, the evidence presented by Microsoft and intelligence analysts suggests otherwise. Hultquist said, these cyber reconnaissance efforts by Chinese hackers serve as a valuable learning opportunity, highlighting the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures to prevent future attacks.

Watch video for entire discussion.