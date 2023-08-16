China's PLA Air Force takes control of naval aviation units in major restructuring: Report

Under this restructuring, several fighter brigades, bomber regiments, radar brigades, air defence brigades, and airfield stations, which previously operated under the PLA Navy, have been integrated into the Air Force.

People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China has completed a significant restructuring, transferring most of its naval aviation units to the Air Force. This move is aimed at modernising joint command capabilities. It is further expected to allow the Navy to focus on carrier-based operations. The shift was highlighted in a study published by the China Aerospace Studies Institute (CASI), a part of the US Air University system.

Under this restructuring, several fighter brigades, bomber regiments, radar brigades, air defence brigades, and airfield stations, which previously operated under the PLA Navy, have been integrated into the Air Force, a South China Morning Post report said, quoting the CASI study. The goal of this move, according to the report, is to enhance China's maritime strike capabilities and streamline defensive air operations under theatre command air forces. The report said that this consolidation aligns with China's ambitions to establish a mature carrier-based aviation force.

The report also suggests that this move enables China to build a more carrier-centric force.

With tensions escalating in the Asia-Pacific region, China aims to strengthen its aircraft carrier capabilities, currently consisting of the Liaoning (commissioned in 2012) and the domestically-built Shandong (in service since 2019).

Some potential challenges, in terms of coordination between different military branches during marine operations, remain. As the Air Force takes control of various aviation units, the naval forces may need to request air support through the theatre command system, possibly causing delays, a report in Frontier India claimed.

This restructuring also has broader implications, contributing to the PLA Air Force's capabilities. The inclusion of H-6 bombers, previously operated by the PLA Navy, allows the air force to expand the number of bomber units capable of carrying missiles equipped with nuclear warheads.

What are the major advantages of this restructuring?

Before this change, the Navy and the Air Force had their own fighter jets, bombers, air defence gear, and radar systems. With this restructuring, things are simpler to manage because these units are grouped together under the Air Force.

The area between Zhoushan and Hainan, which was under the PLA Navy’s aviation units, didn't have air force radars or defence units on land. This issue, often called the ‘geographic gap,’ is being fixed by the restructuring. The Air Force is stepping in to cover this region, making sure it's well-protected.