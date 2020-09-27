  • SENSEX
China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month

Updated : September 27, 2020 10:27 AM IST

China's recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a rebound.
Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing
