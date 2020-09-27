World China's industrial profits grow for fourth straight month Updated : September 27, 2020 10:27 AM IST China's recovery has been gaining momentum as pent-up demand, government stimulus and surprisingly resilient exports propel a rebound. Profits at China's industrial firms grew for the fourth straight month in August, buoyed in part by a rebound in commodities prices and equipment manufacturing Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.