China's economic crisis: Real estate woes ripple across sectors, households

As China grapples with a deepening economic crisis, analysts and experts are pointing to underlying issues that could have far-reaching implications. Experts believe the ramifications of the crisis extend beyond economic sectors, impacting households, consumer confidence, and international investor sentiment.

Brahma Chellaney, a strategic affairs expert, highlighted the severity of the real estate crisis and suggested that it poses a significant challenge for President Xi Jinping's leadership.

"China’s real estate crisis is actually a bigger crisis confronting Chinese President Xi Jinping. China’s President is in a hurry, feels he has a small window to put China back on track," Chellaney said. He further noted that the urgency to rejuvenate China's economy could lead to increased risk-taking and potential crackdowns on protests.

Notably, Evergrande Group, one of China's highly indebted property giants, recently filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S., underscoring the gravity of the situation.

China’s Evergrande, the most indebted property developer in the world, defaulted in 2021. Evergrande's struggles are mirrored by Country Garden, another major player, which warned of up to $7.6 billion first-half loss and apologized for misjudging market conditions.

According to Chellaney, the real estate slump in China is a part of a larger economic crisis, with structural constraints like an aging population and mounting debt adding to the woes. The ambition of transforming China into a global eco superpower may be hindered by these long-term challenges.

"China is world’s factory floor, crisis in China will hurt global eco. It will be very difficult for China to come out of the crisis given long-term constraints," he said.

Zongyuan Zoe Liu, a Fellow for China Studies at the Council on Foreign Relations, emphasized the concerns of foreign investors, particularly regarding the contagion effects stemming from the real estate sector's financing practices and the state of China's shadow-banking system. The trust industry, valued at $2.9 trillion, has attracted regulatory attention as authorities seek to manage potential risks.

"A lot of the contagion concerns come from how real estate sector has been financed, trust industry...A lot of the contagion concerns come from the state of China’s shadow-banking system."

"China’s property market is the face of a deeper crisis that has ripple effect across sectors, households. The crisis will, deeper down, hit Chinese consumers and international investor confidence in China," Liu said.