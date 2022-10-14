China sees rare protests against President Xi Jinping ahead of Communist Party meet — Visuals

Mini
Several photos circulating on social media showed two banners hung on an overpass of a major thoroughfare in the northwest of the Chinese capital, protesting against Xi Jinping's unpopular zero-COVID policy and authoritarian rule.
China saw rare protests in 2022, from rallies against a banking fraud scandal to mortgage strikes and COVID lockdown protests. These come ahead of the Chinese Communist Party Congress, when Xi Jinping is likely to secure an unprecedented third term https://t.co/IpudP4h2fG pic.twitter.com/fJ7WykYS4c— Reuters (@Reuters) October 13, 2022
Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing, a man displayed banners and shouted slogans against Xi Jinping. He had been arrested and voice disappeared, but maybe in the future, everyone who crosses this bridge will remember that there was once a man...#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/Fr20sF9XFK— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022
A banner against Xi Jinping is raised at Sitong Bridge, Haidian District, Beijing.Admire the courage of this man, but when the giant ship sank, the screams of the passengers were only the meaning of tragedy.#TheGreatTranslationMovement pic.twitter.com/tMt4spulZR— The Great Translation Movement 大翻译运动官方推号 (@TGTM_Official) October 13, 2022