Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • world>
    • China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

    China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

    Profile image
    By Reuters | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Chinese officials loyal to the ruling Communist Party serve in numerous influential roles in the U.N., and China sends more peacekeepers into the field than any other permanent Security Council member and provides the second-largest amount of funding for such operations after the US.

    China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Biden meets Afghan leaders as US troops leave, fighting rages

    Next Article

    Mike Pence defers from Donald Trump; calls idea of overturning election results 'un-American'

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.45 -49.05
    HUL2,448.65 -41.50
    NTPC116.05 -1.95
    Titan Company1,753.85 -27.00
    Asian Paints3,003.90 -39.35
    CompanyPriceChange%Loss
    Reliance2,104.30 -49.05
    NTPC116.05 -2.00
    HUL2,449.15 -40.75
    Titan Company1,755.45 -25.15
    Asian Paints3,003.25 -39.65
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.25 52.10
    Axis Bank761.35 22.20
    SBI428.80 11.60
    ICICI Bank649.00 14.95
    Hindalco375.90 6.85
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Tata Steel1,165.00 51.75
    Axis Bank761.35 22.30
    SBI428.75 11.65
    ICICI Bank648.65 14.85
    Maruti Suzuki7,643.70 114.10

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.20000.04000.05
    Euro-Rupee88.62100.12400.14
    Pound-Rupee103.1330-0.1400-0.14
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66970.00090.15
    View More