China touts role in UN peacekeeping, Middle East peace

Chinese officials loyal to the ruling Communist Party serve in numerous influential roles in the U.N., and China sends more peacekeepers into the field than any other permanent Security Council member and provides the second-largest amount of funding for such operations after the US.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6210
|0.1240
|0.14
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1330
|-0.1400
|-0.14
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6697
|0.0009
|0.15