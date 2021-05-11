China to set up ‘line of separation’ at Mt Everest summit to prevent COVID-19 transmission from Nepal: Report Updated : May 11, 2021 07:17:58 IST China will deploy Tibetan guides to set up line of separation at the peak 21 Chinese nationals currently en route to summit after one-month quarantine in Tibetan base China's zero contact strategy a fresh challenge for COVID-hit Nepal, as tourism losses mount Published : May 11, 2021 07:13 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply