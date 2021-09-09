China to host BRICS summit next year: Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 9 said China will take over as the chair of BRICS next year and host the 14th summit of the bloc in 2022. “China looks forward to working with BRICS partners to deepen cooperation in all areas and build a closer and more result-oriented partnership to meet common challenges and create a better future,” Xi said, while addressing the 13th BRICS summit via video link, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The 13th BRICS summit was presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 9. BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries hold the summit every year, rotating the presidency.

India is this year's chair of the BRICS. The summit was also attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa Brazil's Jair Bolsonaro and Xi Jinping.

The theme of the summit was ‘Intra-BRICS Cooperation for Continuity, Consolidation and Consensus.’ The summit this year coincides with the 15th anniversary of the BRICS. The bloc brings together five of the largest developing countries of the world, representing 41 percent of the global population, 24 percent of global GDP and 16 percent of global trade.

This was the second time Prime Minister Modi chaired the BRICS summit. Earlier, he had chaired the Goa summit in 2016.