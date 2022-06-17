China to host 14th BRICS summit on June 23 in Beijing

The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that the 14th summit of BRICS nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa — will be held virtually in Beijing on June 23.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the summit, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said. The summit will be held via video link. The theme of this year's summit is "Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Russian President Vladimir Putin, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa are expected to participate in the summit.

According to the BRICS Summit 2022 website, China is looking forward to promoting the BRICS spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation. This is the first summit that the nation is hosting since the tensions broke out at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh in April 2020.

In the run-up to the summit, China held a series of preparatory meetings, including the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting followed by a meeting of the National Security Advisors (NSAs) meeting. India's NSA Ajit Doval took part in the BRICS top security officials meeting held on Wednesday via video link.

The top security officials of the five countries held an in-depth exchange of views and reached a consensus on issues such as strengthening multilateralism and global governance and responding to new threats and challenges to national security, according to the Chinese official media report. Doval called for bolstering cooperation against terrorism without any reservations as he addressed a virtual meeting of the five-nation grouping.

Ahead of the summit, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited New Delhi in March to strengthen the Indo-China relations.

China is hosting the summit for the third time, the last time being in 2017.

With inputs from PTI.