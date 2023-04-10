China sends 11 warships, 59 aircraft towards Taiwan in 'simulated strikes', says planes carried 'live ammunition'

Earlier, Chinese military had announced a three-day "combat readiness patrols" as a warning to Taiwan, after its President Tsai Ing-wen’s recent diplomatic visit to the US.

China on Monday said that planes that were carrying live ammunition conducted simulated strikes near Taiwan, news agency AFP reported.

China's military on Monday sent 59 aircraft as well as 11 warships towards Taiwain, the latter's defence ministry said, AFP added.

Earlier, the Chinese military had announced a three-day "combat readiness patrols" as a warning to Taiwan, a self-ruled island with China claims as its own. The actions follow Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen’s diplomatic mission to shore up Taiwan's dwindling alliances in Central America and boost US support, a trip capped with a sensitive meeting with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California. A US congressional delegation also met with Tsai over the weekend in Taiwan after she returned.

China responded to the McCarthy meeting by imposing a travel ban and financial sanctions against those associated with Tsai’s US trip and with increased military activity.

On another note, the US Navy said its guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a navigational rights and freedoms mission in the South China Sea near the Spratly Islands on Monday. It said the operation by the destroyer was consistent with international law.

Between 6 am Sunday and 6 am Monday, a total of 70 planes were detected and half crossed the median of the Taiwan Strait, an unofficial boundary once tacitly accepted by both sides, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense. Among the planes that crossed the median were 8 J-16 fighter jets, 4 J-1 fighters, 8 Su-30 fighters and reconnaissance planes.

That followed a full day between Friday and Saturday, where eight warships and 71 planes were detected near Taiwan, according to the island's Defense Ministry. The ministry said in a statement it was approaching the situation from the perspective of “not escalating conflict, and not causing disputes.”

Taiwan said it monitored the Chinese moves through its land-based missile systems, as well as on its own navy vessels.

In addition to combat readiness patrols, China's People's Liberation Army would hold “live fire training” in Luoyuan Bay in China's Fujian province opposite Taiwan, the local Maritime Authority announced over the weekend.

China’s military harassment of Taiwan has intensified in recent years with planes or ships sent toward the island on a near-daily basis, with the numbers rising in reaction to sensitive activities.

Taiwan split with China in 1949 after a civil war. China's ruling Communist Party says the island is obliged to rejoin the mainland, by force if necessary. Beijing says contact with foreign officials encourages Taiwanese who want formal independence, a step the ruling party says would lead to war.

With inputs from AP

Also Read: China simulates striking Taiwan on second day of drills