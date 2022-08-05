By CNBCTV18.com

The United States (US) will "not allow" China to isolate Taiwan, said US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi a day after China launched military drills encircling Taiwan. She made the remarks in Tokyo, the final leg of an Asia tour which was highlighted by a visit to Taiwan that infuriated China.

"They may try to keep Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us to travel there...We will not allow them to isolate Taiwan," Pelosi was quoted by news agency AFP as saying early Friday in Tokyo.

Pelosi and five other members of Congress arrived in Tokyo late Thursday after visiting Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and South Korea. In a press conference on Friday, she said friendship between the US and Taiwan is a "strong one".

She added that the Asian trip was never about changing status quo in Taiwan. "It's about Taiwan Relations Act, US-China policy, all pieces of legislation and agreements that established our relationship-have peace in Taiwan Straits and have status quo prevail," she said.

Speaking about human rights, Nancy Pelosi said the US and China must have communication. "If we don't speak out for human rights in China because of commercial interests, we lose all moral authority to speak about human rights anywhere in world," she said.

Pelosi's statement came a day after China launched its "largest-ever" live-fire military drills in six zones around Taiwan. China's move was said to be in retaliation to the House speaker's visit to Taiwan earlier this week. China "has chosen to overreact" to Pelosi's Taiwan visit, the White House said on Friday.

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. However, China claims Taiwan as its territory and has threatened to annex it by force if necessary. The country had strongly opposed Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island of Taiwan

Meanwhile, Taiwan termed the drills as "illegitimate, irresponsible" and said its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation".

Chinese missiles are serious problem: Japan PM

Five Chinese ballistic missiles, launched as part of the drills, were believed to have landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone off Hateruma, an island far south of Japan’s main islands. Reacting to this, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday said Chinese missiles are "serious problem that impacts our national security"

He said China’s military exercises aimed at Taiwan represent a “grave problem” that threatens regional peace and security. The missile launches need to be “stopped immediately", he was quoted as saying by news agency Associated Press.

(With inputs from AP, AFP, Reuters)