By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Taiwan also condemned China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for "jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills".

Fifteen Chinese aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Monday, said Taiwan's Defence Ministry even as China carried out more drills near the island.

"As PLA Eastern Theater announced a joint combat patrol mission, #ROCArmedForces detected five PLAN vessels and 30 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft today until 1700(GMT+8). 15 of the detected aircraft had flown on the east part of the median line of the Taiwan Strait, flight paths as illustrated," the defence ministry said in a tweet on Monday.

Taiwan also condemned China's PLA for "jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills". It said the armed forces are monitoring activities around our surrounding region and responding to every situation with professionalism to protect the country.

The five US lawmakers , led by Senator Ed Markey, arrived in Taipei on an unannounced visit late on Sunday, the second high-level group to visit following that of Pelosi.

China's Defence Ministry said in a statement that the lawmakers' trip infringed on China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and "fully exposes the true face of the United States as a spoiler and spoiler of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

"The Chinese People's Liberation Army continues to train and prepare for war, resolutely defends national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will resolutely crush any form of 'Taiwan independence' separatism and foreign interference," Reuters reported citing the statement.

Amid this, President of the Republic of China (Taiwan) Tsai Ing-wen was quoted as saying earlier that China's military exercises around Taiwan have seriously interfered with regional stability and peace. She said Taiwan continues to express to the international community that the island is committed to maintaining the stable status quo in the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from Reuters)