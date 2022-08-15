Mini
Taiwan also condemned China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) for "jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills".
We condemn PLA for jeopardizing the peace and security of our surrounding region with announcements of military drills. #ROCArmedForces monitor activities around our surrounding region and respond to every situation with professionalism to #ProtectOurCountry.— 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 15, 2022
Our military is resolved to defend our country, our sovereignty & our democratic way of life. They stand ready & remain calm in the face of all challenges. Thank you to our military for protecting the people of #Taiwan & all we stand for.🎥 @MoNDefense pic.twitter.com/LEZemBNdQL— 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) August 10, 2022