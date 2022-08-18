On China spy vessel docking in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar says obviously of interest to us

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The Chinese research ship docked at Sri Lanka's Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning. India had earlier expressed concerns over the docking of a Chinese satellite tracking ship at the port.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday that any development which has a bearing on India's security is "obviously of an interest to us". He said this while commenting on the Chinese spy vessel Yuan Wang-5 docking in Sri Lanka.

"What happens in our neighbourhood, any developments which have a bearing on our security obviously are of an interest to us," Jaishankar was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Jaishankar was addressing a Joint Press Conference after Wednesday's 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting and MoU signing ceremony.

The Chinese research ship arrived and docked at Sri Lanka 's Hambantota Port on Tuesday morning. The vessel is capable of tracking satellites and intercontinental missiles. The ship could conduct satellite research in the northwestern part of the Indian Ocean region.

India had earlier expressed concerns over the docking of a Chinese satellite tracking ship at the Sri Lanka port. Beijing's move was seen as an attempt by China to expand its maritime influence in the region, sources told PTI earlier.

Sources in the Indian defence and security establishment said the aim of the ship's visit could not be only replenishment and that it could be used to snoop on Indian installations. They said India has been conveying to Sri Lanka its opposition to such forays in the past as well and that India's concerns were not limited to just one visit.

However, China said the activities of its high-tech research vessel will not affect the security of any country and should not be "obstructed" by any "third party".

"I want to stress again that the marine scientific research activities of the Yuan Wang-5 ship are consistent with international law and international customary practice," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

The 9th Thailand -India JC is co-chaired by Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. Both sides witnessed the signing ceremony of two Memoranda of Understanding between Thailand and India.

The 8th Joint Commission Meeting (JCM) between India and Thailand was held on October 10, 2019, in New Delhi. The Indian side was led by Jaishankar, and the Thai side was led by Don Pramudwinai, Minister of Foreign Affairs. The JCM was preceded by the Senior Officials' Meeting held on October 9, 2019.

Both sides then noted that India and Thailand are close maritime neighbours having historical and cultural linkages. In the contemporary context, India's 'Act East' policy was complemented by Thailand's 'Look West' policy.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)