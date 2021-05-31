China shifts to three-child policy; a closer look at Top 5 populous countries

China recently announced a shift in its national policy regarding family planning by allowing couples to have up to three children. The policy shift comes after China’s census showed that the population was beginning to decline due to the reduced birth rates.

China had shifted from its infamous one-child policy in 2016 to allow couples to have two children but the change was not enough to offset slowing birth rates.

Here is a look at what the other most populated nations in the world are doing with regard to their population.

India

The second most populous country in the world is expecting to see its census results this year, but according to a report by the United Nations and Chinese demographers, India might overtake China as the most populous nation by as early as 2025.

However, India’s fertility rate is already close to the replacement rate (roughly two children per woman) at 2.2. The country doesn’t have any national population policy yet, but the central government was working on formulating a national population control law. The National Family Planning Programme of the Union health ministry was made to create awareness about the benefits of having fewer children along with promoting reproductive health.

The United States

The United States of America is the third most populous nation in the world. The recent US Census results revealed the country’s population growth percentage has fallen to its lowest levels in nearly a century.

In the US, the fertility rate stood at 1.6, lower than what is needed to maintain a stable population.

While the prosperous nation has no official population policy, it has relied on immigration numbers to boost its population numbers and ensure adequate number of labourers and workers. But as the population ages, it can have catastrophic impacts on the economy and add pressure on the social security system in the country.

Indonesia

The world’s most populous island, Indonesia had a long and successful family planning programme. The programme was responsible for bringing down the fertility rate in the country from 5.6 to 2.6.

However, the world’s fourth most populous country is promoting late marriages, family planning and contraception to bring down the fertility rate to 2.1 by 2025.

According to a Bloomberg report, Indonesia’s latest push -- a family planning campaign starting from late January -- follows a decades-long struggle to bring the fertility rate down from three children per woman in the early 1990s. Indonesia is now aiming to simultaneously improve other factors such as health, education and employment, instead of just slowing the population growth rate.

Pakistan

Pakistan is the fifth most populous country in the world and has the youngest median age of the other top five most populous countries of 23. The country also has the highest fertility rate and the highest yearly percentage growth among the top five countries.

Pakistan earlier had a Ministry of Population Welfare to bring down the fertility rate, but it was abolished at a federal level.

The country still promotes policies aimed at reducing the fertility rate to maintainable levels. However, it will need to introduce large-scale changes to create enough jobs for its young population and control rising unemployment.