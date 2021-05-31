China shifts to three-child policy; a closer look at Top 5 populous countries Updated : May 31, 2021 19:52:58 IST India might overtake China as most populous in 2025; country still does not have a national population policy US fertility rate of 1.6 is too low to maintain a stable population Pakistan has highest fertility rate and highest yearly percentage growth among world's top 5 most populous countries Published : May 31, 2021 07:29 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply