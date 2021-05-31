  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home World

China shifts to three-child policy; a closer look at Top 5 populous countries

Updated : May 31, 2021 19:52:58 IST

India might overtake China as most populous in 2025; country still does not have a national population policy
US fertility rate of 1.6 is too low to maintain a stable population
Pakistan has highest fertility rate and highest yearly percentage growth among world's top 5 most populous countries
China shifts to three-child policy; a closer look at Top 5 populous countries
Published : May 31, 2021 07:29 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India FY21 GDP contracts 7.3%; Jan-March growth at 1.6%

India FY21 GDP contracts 7.3%; Jan-March growth at 1.6%

Google Photos to end free unlimited storage from June 1: Here are other options

Google Photos to end free unlimited storage from June 1: Here are other options

GDP data highlights: India's GDP contracts 7.3% in 2020-21; January-March quarter GDP rises by 1.6%

GDP data highlights: India's GDP contracts 7.3% in 2020-21; January-March quarter GDP rises by 1.6%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement