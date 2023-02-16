China sanctions US defence major Lockheed Martin, Raytheon on Taiwan arms sales

After the imposition of the latest sanction, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Raytheon Missiles and Defense are barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in China.
China on Thursday imposed trade and investment sanctions on Defence major Lockheed Martin and a unit of Raytheon for supplying weapons to its arch-rival Taiwan. This move is seen as a step up in efforts to isolate the island democracy which is claimed by the ruling Communist Party as part of its territory.
After the imposition of the latest sanction, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Raytheon Missiles and Defense are barred from importing goods into China or making new investments in the country. China's Ministry of Commerce announced the companies were added as “unreliable entities” whose activities are restricted because they might endanger national sovereignty and security.
The United States has no official relations with Taiwan but maintains extensive commercial and informal contacts.
The United States is Taiwan's main supplier of military equipment Raytheon Missiles and Defense was awarded a $412 million contract in September to upgrade Taiwanese military radar as part of a $1.1 billion package of US arms sales to the island. Boeing Defense received a $355 million contract to supply Harpoon missiles.
On the other hand, the US bars most sales of weapons-related technology to China except that some military contractors also have civilian businesses in aerospace and other markets.
Taiwan and China split in 1949 after a civil war. Last year, President Xi Jinping's government stepped up efforts to intimidate Taiwan by flying fighter jets and bombers near the island and firing missiles into the sea.
