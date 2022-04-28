China reports first human infection with the H3N8 strain

China has reported the first human infection with the H3N8 strain of bird flu. The variant was found in a four-year-old boy, who belonged from the central Henan province. According to the National Health Commission, fever among other symptoms were recorded.

The child had been in contact with chickens and crows raised at his home, the statement added. The H3N8 variant, which is commonly found in horses, seals, and dogs has never been reported in humans.

China's huge populations of both farmed and wild birds along with poultry animals of many species provide an ideal environment for avian viruses to come into human contact.