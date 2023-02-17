China's top tech banker Bao Fan goes missing, say reports

Bao is a leading deal broker in China whose clients include top tech companies Didi and Meituan giants and food delivery platforms Meituan and Dianping. Bao began his career as an M&A banker with Morgan Stanley

China Renaissance Holdings, one of the biggest investment banks of the world's second largest economy, said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange that its chief Bao Fan is missing. Bao Fan is the firm’s chairman as well as executive director and CEO.

“The board is not aware of any information that indicates that Mr. Bao’s unavailability is or might be related to the business and/or operations of the group which is continuing normally,” China Renaissance, in which Bao holds a nearly 50 percent stake, said in the statement.

However, the company did not specify how long Bao had been missing. Local media reports say that Boa couldn't be contacted for the last two days.

It is not uncommon for business executives to disappear in the world's second largest economy, where they can be detained for months or even years without charge.

Soon after the information spread, shares of China Renaissance plunged by more than 20 percent on Friday in Hong Kong stock exchange.

