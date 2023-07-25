CNBC TV18
China removes Foreign Minister Qin Gang, appoints Wang Yi in his place

1 Min Read
Jul 25, 2023

Qin Gang was not seen in public for over a month. His absence had become a matter of domestic political discussions, as the role holds key significance to diplomatic relations. Beijing has attributed his absence to unspecified “health reasons” since early July, according to a report in South China Morning Post.

China's National People's Congress (NPC), the highest legislative authority in the country, on Tuesday decided to remove Qin Gang as the Foreign Minister. Wang Yi has been named as the new Foreign Minister, succeeding Qin Gang.

Qin's last appearance according to the Chinese foreign ministry was at a meeting of senior diplomats from Russia, Vietnam and Sri Lanka on June 25, the report said.
Wang Yi's appointment holds considerable importance, as the Foreign Minister plays a crucial role in shaping and managing China's foreign policy and relations with other nations. Wang Yi has previously served as the State Councilor and Foreign Minister and has represented China in various high-profile international engagements.
(Edited by : Pradeep John)
china Foreign minister

