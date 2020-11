The Nanguan Mosque in China’s Ningxia province, which is a popular tourist attraction has now been replaced by a building without any evidence of its Islamic origin. The green-coloured domes along with the golden minarets have been removed, as seen in before and after photos shared by the Deputy Head of Mission at British Embassy in Beijing Christina Scott.

TripAdvisor suggested the Nanguan Mosque in #Yinchuan well worth a visit. Only this is what it looks like now, after ‘renovations’. Domes, minarets, all gone. No visitors allowed either, of course. So depressing. pic.twitter.com/WSXaAFclHX — Christina Scott (@CScottFCDO) October 18, 2020

According to the Telegraph, this is not the first time that changes were made to a mosque in the Asian country. Several other mosques in neighbouring Linxia in Gansu province were "renovated" stripping them of their architectural beauty.

China has been criticised globally for its treatment of Uighur Muslims, living in the north-western Xinjiang province. As per an Amnesty International report, China detained and indoctrinated thousands of Uighurs in detention camps in violation of human rights.