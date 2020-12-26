Healthcare China ramps up measures to control new COVID-19 cases ahead of holidays Updated : December 26, 2020 08:01 PM IST Beijing residents were on Saturday asked to wear face masks before going out of their houses and advised not to travel out of the capital China has controlled the pandemic after it emerged in Wuhan in December last year but new cases continued. Health officials are ramping up measures ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival and Chinese New Year holidays Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply