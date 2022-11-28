Discussion of the protests taking place in parts of China over Xi Jinping's Zero-COVID policy have sparked a game of cat-and-mouse between social media posters and censors.
VIDEO: Chinese police detain people on Monday at a site in Shanghai where demonstrators gathered over the weekend to protest Covid-19 lockdowns and call for greater political freedoms.Police were also pulling people aside and ordering them to delete photos on their phones pic.twitter.com/CogvwU4V8z— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 28, 2022
Protests in China are not rare. What *is* rare, are multiple protests over the same issue, at the same time, across the country. The protest below, apparently in central Beijing’s liangmaqiao, is astounding #China #protests pic.twitter.com/UHJCqqF1YG— Tom Mackenzie (@TomMackenzieTV) November 27, 2022
In a rare surge of protests in China, demonstrators called for the ruling Communist Party and its leader, Xi Jinping, to step down, amid anger at the deaths of at least 10 people in an apartment fire in Xinjiang, presumably during a strict Covid lockdown. https://t.co/7eT7YT4nHw pic.twitter.com/WT54Q0yC1M— The New York Times (@nytimes) November 27, 2022
Clashes erupted between demonstrators and police in Shanghai as protests over China's stringent COVID restrictions flared for the third day and spread to several cities https://t.co/knbPuyvkyl pic.twitter.com/K6G02cOZC1— Reuters (@Reuters) November 28, 2022