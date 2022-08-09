By Akriti Anand

Mini A political cartoonist, Badiucao is known for his "provocative" and satirical artwork attacking China's President Xi Jinping.

Tensions between China and the United States have swelled ever since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan. More than the United States, Taiwan is facing China's brunt with the latter launching "largest-ever" military drills around the democratic island. Amid this turn of events, a rebel Chinese artist has put the long story short on a canvas, yet again grabbed eyeballs with his 'visual' sarcasm.

What does the bear imply, you ask? Well, skimming through some of the famous works of Badiucao, one would notice that this bear is a regular. Among the most famous is "Xi's on a bear hunt". The name is a reminder of a popular children's book and a rhyme, titled "We're Going on a Bear Hunt". Badiucao's art is no play, but all sarcasm.

Xi's going on a bear hunt (Credit: Badiucao)

In this art, Xi Jinping is shown holding a gun while a bear lies dead in front of him. This bear looks very similar to Walt Disney 's fictional teddy bear — Winnie the Pooh.

Now, it's worth noting that around four years ago, China had banned Christopher Robin, a film adaptation of Winnie the Pooh. The step was taken after the character was compared with President Xi Jinping . Several memes mocking the president had flooded social media at that time, prompting the government to take this action.

According to a report by the Guardian, an image of Xi and former US President Barak Obama clicked in 2013 was widely shared with people comparing Winnie to Xi — walking with Tigger (another character in the show), Obama. Xi was again compared to the bear in 2014 when he was clicked with Japan PM Shinzo Abe.

(Credit: social media)

(Credit: social media)

In an interview, Badiucao said, "Because Winnie the Pooh is so loved by the public. It's so recognised. And when it's combined with Xi Jinping's image, then you have people ask questions, 'Why do you want to delete that yellow bear?'"

Therefore, going by the analogy, it probably makes it clear why the artist made Xi "kill" the bear and why he made Pelosi and Tsai Ing-wen "step on" the bear. His other artwork on the same lines shows Pelosi sipping and watching outside the aircraft onto an island surrounded by planes — probably reflecting the ongoing Chinese missile drills around the island.

(Credit: Badiucao/Instagram)

Pelosi had visited the self-ruled island despite China's strong objection to this visit . China has even argued that the US violated the One-China policy. However, the Biden administration and Pelosi maintained that they are committed to the One-China policy that recognises Beijing as the legitimate government but allows informal relations and defence ties with Taipei.

Coming to the One-China Policy, this artist, who is known for talking about Xi Jinping for a long time, had shown his creativity and wit in the image below. Not only this, in another artwork he depicted how former US President Donald Trump attempted to "sew" China and Taiwan together.

(Credit: Badiucao/Instagram)

Badiucao showcases Xi's "dictatorship" with another artwork saying, "iBrother is watching you" — a clear analogy with George Orwell's Nineteen Eighty-Four, a dystopian social science fiction novel which revolves around the idea of totalitarianism and a "big brother" who is omnipresent.

(Credit: Badiucao/ Instagram)

(Credit: Badiucao)

In other hard-hitting images, the artist can be assumed taking potshots at the Chinese president over his stand on LGBTQ rights, US abortion laws and the violent riots that broke out in Urumqi, the capital city of Xinjiang, back in 2009.

(Credit: Badiucao/Instagram)

(Credit: Badiucao/Instagram)

Badiucao is not alone in this witty game. Rebel Pepper is another exiled political cartoonist from China. Even he had taken on China's president over the country censoring shows. His recent works, as shared on Twitter, refer to the COVID-19 outbreak that is believed to have started in China's Wuhan.