China plans 7.2% defence spending rise this year, sets growth target of 5%

China released it's national budget on Sunday, which was closely watched by its neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military. The country targets inflation rate of around 3 percent for 2023 and deficit-to-GDP ratio is projected at 3 percent for 2023.

China will boost its defence spending 7.2% this year, marginally outpacing last year's increase and faster than the government's modest economic growth forecast, as Premier Li Keqiang called for the armed forces to boost combat preparedness.

That marks the eighth consecutive year of single-digit percentage increases in what is now the world's second-largest military budget. The 2023 figure was given as $224 billion).

The announcement was made at the national budget released on Sunday is closely watched by China's neighbours and in Washington as a barometer of how aggressively the country will beef up its military.

This year's hike marks the eighth consecutive single-digit increase. As in previous years, no breakdown of the spending was given, only the overall amount and the rate of increase.

The spending increase outpaces targeted economic growth of around 5%, which is slightly below last year's target as the world's second-largest economy faces domestic headwinds.

Beijing is nervous about challenges on fronts ranging from Chinese-claimed Taiwan to U.S. naval and air missions in the disputed South China Sea near Chinese-occupied islands.

China staged war games near Taiwan last August to express anger at the visit to Taipei of then-U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

In his work report to the annual session of parliament, Li said military operations, capacity building and combat preparedness should be "well-coordinated in fulfilling major tasks".

"Our armed forces, with a focus on the goals for the centenary of the People's Liberation Army in 2027, should work to carry out military operations, boost combat preparedness and enhance military capabilities," he said in the state-of-the-nation address to the largely rubber-stamp legislature.

Along with the world's biggest standing army, China has the world's largest navy and recently launched its third aircraft carrier. According to the US, it also has the largest aviation force in the Indo-Pacific, with more than half of its fighter planes consisting of fourth or fifth generation models.

China also boasts a massive stockpile of missiles, along with stealth aircraft, bombers capable of delivering nuclear weapons, advanced surface ships and nuclear powered submarines.

