China and Pakistan are planning on collaborating for a new media platform that will help achieve "information dominance" and an alternative to the narrative of Western news media, the Hindustan Times reported.

The media organisation will be created on the lines of new agencies like Al Jazeera, RT Network and others. It is going to be funded by the Chinese state and will employ international journalists of pedigree and stature, sources told HT on conditions of anonymity.

The sources said, "The current project aims to establish a media house to project a so-called correct image of Pakistan. Though the documents do not refer to China directly in terms of content, the very fact that financing would be provided by China is proof that China intends to use this channel as a platform to improve its image."

The organisation will be established within Pakistan and will be funded by China, the latter having its own state-run Xinhua news agency to disseminate information within its borders. This isn’t the first time when Pakistan has tried to undertake the project of establishing an English news television channel. Pakistan had tried to cooperate with Turkey and Malaysia in establishing a TV channel to combat growing Islamaphobia and correct the global image of Islam, but the project fell through due to apparent disinterest from both the countries.

Chinese Premier Xi Jinping had recently addressed the country’s Communist Party meeting, saying China needed to create a "trustworthy, loveable and respectable" image. Jinping had said that China would need to improve the way it shared its “stories” and develop an "international voice."