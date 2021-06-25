China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh. The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has been inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,089.75
|-63.75
|-2.96
|HUL
|2,452.45
|-37.70
|-1.51
|Asian Paints
|3,006.50
|-36.75
|-1.21
|Nestle
|17,484.80
|-134.95
|-0.77
|Wipro
|545.00
|-4.05
|-0.74
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.1775
|0.0175
|0.02
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5580
|0.0610
|0.07
|Pound-Rupee
|103.2850
|0.0120
|0.01
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6692
|0.0004
|0.06
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,152.75
|39.50
|3.55
|ICICI Bank
|643.45
|9.65
|1.52
|Tech Mahindra
|1,095.85
|16.00
|1.48
|Maruti Suzuki
|7,618.25
|88.65
|1.18
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,431.85
|134.50
|1.09
