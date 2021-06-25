Home

      • China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border

      China launches first bullet train in Tibet, close to Indian border

      By PTI | IST (Published)
      China on Friday operationalised its first fully electrified bullet train in the remote Himalayan region of Tibet, connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a strategically located Tibetan border town close to Arunachal Pradesh. The 435.5-km Lhasa-Nyingchi section of the Sichuan-Tibet Railway has been inaugurated ahead of the centenary celebrations of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) on July 1.

