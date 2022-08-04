China launches military drills after US's Nancy Pelosi's visit, Taiwan says will react to 'enemy situation'

By CNBCTV18.com

China has launched military exercises around Taiwan, Chinese state media reported on Thursday. The country has begun live-fire military exercises in six zones around Taiwan. The move came after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the self-ruled island. Taiwan termed the drills as "'illegitimate, irresponsible".

"Large-scale #PLA live-fire drills surrounding Taiwan island in six zones have started. No vessels or aircraft are allowed to enter," China's Global Times reported on Thursday.

"US Navy Ronald Reagan carrier strike group is moving northeast away from Taiwan island to its homeport in Japan as the PLA surrounded the island with live-fire drills, according to open source data," the report said citing open source data.

China irked by Pelosi's visit

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on August 2 despite China's strong opposition to her visit. She left Taiwan on Wednesday after meeting Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen. Pelosi became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the island.

Meanwhile, China objected to the visit, calling it "a serious violation of the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiqués." However, the Biden administration and Pelosi said the US remains committed to its "one-China policy".

Taiwan and mainland China split during a civil war in 1949. But China claims the island as its territory and has not ruled out using military force to take it.

Reiterating its one-China policy, China's statement said, "There is but one China in the world, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, and the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China."

Irked over Pelosi's move, China announced a series of military operations and drills around Taiwan and imposed several trade sanctions on the island as well.

'27 Chinese warplanes over Taiwan'

On Thursday, Taiwan claimed 27 Chinese warplanes had entered its air defence zone. Suspected drones were spotted fly over outlying Taiwanese islands

As Beijing confirmed its military drills, Taiwan said it will strengthen its self-defence capabilities and closely coordinate with the United States and like-minded countries, the Guardian reported.

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s ministry of defence said its armed forces are “operating as usual” and monitoring its surroundings. “We seek no escalation, but we don’t stand down when it comes to our security and sovereignty,” the ministry was quoted by the Guardian as saying.

According to Reuters, Taiwan's defence ministry said its military will continue to reinforce its alertness level and will react appropriately to the "enemy situation".