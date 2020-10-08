World China is disliked globally, now more than ever, says study Updated : October 08, 2020 10:14 PM IST Views of China have grown more negative in recent years across many advanced economies. This distrust has led to countries bringing about policy changes on different levels. The Quad meeting held in Tokyo on Tuesday is an example of one such changes led by the foreign ministers of the US, India, Japan, and Australia. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.