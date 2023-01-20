China is building a dam few km from India border on tributary of river Ganga, claims researcher

The Mabja Zangbo river, where China is reportedly constructing the dam, flows downstream into the Ghaghara or Karnali river before eventually joining the Ganges in India.

Satellite images show that China is constructing a new dam on the Mabja Zangbo river, geospatial intelligence researcher Damien Symon has claimed. The dam will be sitting just a few kilometres north of the Indian-Nepali-Chinese border trijunction, he said. Satellite images show work is being done on the Mabja Zangbo river in Tibet's Burang County since 2021. While the construction of the dam is not complete, it does pose questions regarding China's hegemony on water supplies downstream in the future.

“Since early 2021, China has been constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river just a few kilometers north of the trijunction border with India & Nepal, while the structure isn't complete, the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the region,” Symon tweeted and added that that an airport is also being constructed nearby.

Since early 2021, China has been constructing a dam on the Mabja Zangbo river just a few kilometers north of the trijunction border with India & Nepal, while the structure isn't complete, the project will raise concerns regarding China's future control on water in the region

The Mabja Zangbo river flows downstream into the Ghaghara or Karnali river before eventually meeting the Ganges in India. Mabja Zangbo originates from Mount Kailash, but is not a major tributary of the critically important water of the Karnali. The Karnali river is the second biggest tributary by length of the Ganges, after River Yamuna, and the biggest tributary of the Ganges by volume. The river flows past cities like Ayodhya and Faizabad, where it is known as the legendary Sarayu River, Bahraich, Barabanki, Basti, Deoria, Barhalganj, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Sitapur, Siddharthnagar, Saint Kabir Nagar, Kamhariya, Rajesultanpur and Tanda in Uttar Pradesh among other settlements in Bihar.

The information about the dam comes at a time when China revealed its plans to go ahead and build a super dam close to the LAC in Tibet. The country is looking at building the dam on the lower portions of the Yarlung Zangbo river, which proceeds into Arunachal Pradesh as the Siang River and then into Assam as part of the Brahmaputra, reported Hindustan Times.

The Yarlung Zangbo dam would be a 60 MW hydroelectricity project that would benefit “national security, including water resources and domestic security,” Yan Zhiyong, chairman of the state-owned Power Construction Corporation of China had stated in 2020, reported state-run news agency The Global Times.

Since the 2020 clashes on the LAC, China has ramped up the construction of dual-use infrastructure along the border, along with hundreds of villages across uninhabited ranges of the LAC.