World China grants conditional approval to second COVID-19 vaccine Updated : February 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST China is currently testing 16 vaccines which are in different stages of trials. It has vaccinated over 32 million people at home so far. According to WHO, 238 candidate vaccines are being developed worldwide -- 63 of them in clinical trials in various countries.