China gives $1.3 billion loan rollover to Pakistan: Pak Finance Minister Dar

The loan has been approved by the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd which is expected to help Pakistan shore up its depleting foreign exchange reserves. The loan will be disbursed in three instalments and the first instalment of $500 million has been received by Pakistan's central bank.

The Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited has approved a rollover of a $1.3-billion loan for Pakistan, which will help replenish its depleting foreign exchange reserves, Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said on Friday.

The loan will be disbursed in three instalments and the first instalment of $500 million has been received by Pakistan's central bank, Dar said in a tweet.

As per Dar, the money has been repaid by Pakistan to the ICBC in recent months, Reuters reported. This is crucial for the South Asian economy, as it is facing a balance of payment crisis. The central bank foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan stood at levels barely able to cover the imports.

The foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan stood at $3.8 billion as of February 24, which was just enough for less than a month of imports. The liquid foreign exchange reserves were around $9 billion which includes $5.5 billion in net reserves held by commercial banks, as per a report by Pakistani news outlet Geotv.

Pakistan also received a $700 million loan from China to help boost its forex reserves.

The loan of $2 billion is in effect the debt repayments Pakistan has made to Beijing for previously agreed loans, Dar said, Reuters reported.

He added that Pakistan will need $5 billion in external financing to close its financing gap this fiscal year, ending in June.

More external financing is expected to come to Pakistan only after Islamabad signs a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), which should be done by next week according to the finance minister.

The lender and Pakistan have been negotiating the deal since early last month to clear its ninth review. If it is approved by its board, the lender will issue over $1 billion tranche of the $6.5 billion bailout which was agreed to in 2019.

