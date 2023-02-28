China Foreign Minister Qin Gang set to attend G20 FMs meeting in India

Qin's visit to India will be his first as the Foreign Minister, following his predecessor Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to India on March 2 to attend the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting. Beijing has expressed its readiness to collaborate with all parties to send a "positive signal" and to promote multilateralism, food and energy security, and development cooperation.

Qin's visit to India will be his first as the Foreign Minister, following his predecessor Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi in 2019 to attend the Special Representatives dialogue on the border mechanism.

Invited by his Indian counterpart, Minister S Jaishankar, Qin will attend the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in New Delhi, India, on March 2, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said here on Tuesday.

At a media briefing, a spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning stated that amidst global economic uncertainties, the G20, as the primary forum for international cooperation, should address global economic and development challenges, and drive economic recovery.

Countries have much to do deliver on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, it said.

China is willing to cooperate with all parties to ensure a positive outcome on multilateralism, food and energy security, and development cooperation.

Also read: China to tighten web video curbs to prevent kids from addiction

Tensions between China and India have persisted since the eastern Ladakh military standoff in May 2020, with little progress made despite 17 rounds of high-level military commanders' talks.

India has stated that its relations with China cannot be normalised until there is peace in the border areas.

India assumed the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, 2022. The G20 represents approximately 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 percent of global trade, and about two-thirds of the world's population, with member countries including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, and the USA.