China factory activity growth stalls in March on weak demand

The growth was weighed down by slowing production and weaker global demand amid post-COVID recovery uncertainty. China's new export orders sub-index fell to 49.0 after posting a growth in February, suggesting weakness in global demand.

The survey by Caixin/S&P Global showed that China's factory activity growth stalled in the month of March. The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) came down at 50 in March. In February, the number came at 51.6, first monthly expansion in seven months.

After China's zero-COVID policy was lifted in December last year, the services sector was stronger and activity grew at the quickest rate in almost 12 years as upliftment of COVID restrictions boosted travel, lodging, and construction.

Exports continue to remain weak and new home sales continue to fall, despite narrowing of the rate of decline. Companies are under pressure due to weak demand, availability issues of capital and high operating costs, and the foundations for an economic rebound need to be further consolidated.

As per the official data, slump in Chinese industrial firms' profits has increased in the first two months of the year, marking a downbeat start to the recovery.

However, China's non-manufacturing PMI jumped to 58.2 versus 56.3, its highest level since May 2011. The retail sales in the first two months of the year rose 3.5 percent against the year-ago period.

