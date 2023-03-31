China factory activity expands at slower pace in March

The data raised concerns about the depth of a post-COVID factory recovery amid weaker global demand and a slump in the real estate market.

According to the official statistics released on Friday, China's manufacturing activity grew at a slower pace in March. The data raised concerns about the depth of a post-COVID factory recovery amid weaker global demand and a slump in the real estate market.

As per the data released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the official manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) was 51.9 in the month of March, up from 52.6 in February, and above the 50-point threshold that distinguishes monthly activity expansion from contraction.

After China's zero-COVID policy was lifted in December last year, the services sector was stronger and activity grew at the quickest rate in almost 12 years as upliftment of COVID restrictions boosted travel, lodging, and construction.

Exports continue to remain weak and new home sales continue to fall, despite narrowing of the rate of decline. Companies are under pressure due to weak demand, availability issues of capital and high operating costs, and the foundations for an economic rebound need to be further consolidated.

As per the official data, slump in Chinese industrial firms' profits has increased in the first two months of the year, marking a downbeat start to the recovery.

China's new export order sub-index slid to 50.4 against 52.4 in the month of February.

However, China's non-manufacturing PMI jumped to 58.2 versus 56.3, its highest level since May 2011. The retail sales in the first two months of the year rose 3.5 percent against the year-ago period.