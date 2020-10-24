World China eyes more corn imports as shipments surge, set to become top buyer Updated : October 24, 2020 12:06 AM IST China's government is discussing permits for millions of tonnes of additional corn imports over the next year. Two China-based sources and a Singapore-based trader with knowledge of import discussions said Beijing was considering issuing more lower-tariff quotas for buyers to ease the domestic shortage. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.