Explained: What does it mean to be a developing economy and is China one

The World Bank lends billions of dollars to developing countries every year. The International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (part of the World Bank Group) has committed over $677 billion to 442 projects in China.

The US Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the change, nearly three months after the US House of Representatives unanimously agreed that the US should stop granting China the 'developing country' status in future treaties and on international forums.

The next step is for the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to persuade multilateral organisations like the World Trade Organisation to classify the nearly $20 trillion Asian economy — the second largest in the world since 2021 — as a 'developed' economy.