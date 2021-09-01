China deletes billionaire actress Zhao Wei from internet; what we know so far

In a sudden crackdown from Beijing, China’s video streaming companies and social media sites have cleared their archives of all accounts, films, and details of Zhao Wei -- a billionaire actress and businesswoman who shot to fame in the 1990s.

Two of China’s most popular video streaming platforms -- Tencent Video and iQiyi -- have removed all films and TV series that featured Zhao. Her name has been removed from movie information sites as well. She is no longer credited as director or producer for any movie. Social media platform Weibo has also pulled down Zhao’s unofficial fan page.

While Beijing is yet to give a reason for the crackdown, it is believed that Zhao’s history has been removed from the internet following an order from the National Radio and Television Administration (NRTA), Fortune reported.

Who is Zhao Wei?

Zhao Wei shot to fame in the 1990s with the TV series, My Fair Princess, in which she played the lead role of an orphan who accidentally becomes a princess. The comedy series, set in the 18th century Qing dynasty, is considered to be China’s most successful TV series. In 2001, Zhao Wei, also known as Vicky Zhao, made her big screen debut with Stephen Chow’s Shaolin Soccer.

In 2018, Zhao was hired as the brand ambassador for Burberry. Two years later, she became the brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Fendi in China.

The businesswoman

In 2014, Zhao invested $400 million in Alibaba Pictures to buy stake in the production house. She and her husband, Singaporean investor Huang Youlong, were the second-largest shareholders in Alibaba Pictures. In 2016, the couple featured on the Hurun Global Rich List of the world’s wealthiest and most successful entrepreneurs, with an estimated fortune of US$1 billion.

Controversies and lawsuits

Zhao isn’t new to controversy. She was targeted for wearing a dress with the Japanese flag in 2001. In 2016, Zhao was criticised for hiring a Taiwanese actor in a film. The decision was said to have been overturned by the government. In 2017, Zhao and Huang Youlong were banned from trading for five years by Chinese regulators for misleading investors before a corporate takeover. Sixty-seven investors had filed a lawsuit demanding about 50 million yuan ($7.45 million) in compensation, Communist Party-controlled tabloid Global Times reported.

Two weeks ago, Zhao’s public relations agency came under scrutiny after one of its clients, actor Zhang Zhehan, posted a picture of his visit to the Japanese Yasukani war shrine.

Zhao had 14 companies, of which two had cancelled registrations, and licences of four others were revoked, the report said quoting statistics by Chinese corporate database qcc.com

Why target Zhao?

As per the Global Times report, no reasons were cited by the NRTA for deleting Zhao’s work from the internet. The state media has been driving changes in China’s celebrity fan culture and internet giants. Some speculate that Zhao came under the radar due to her close connection with tech giant Alibaba. Zhao is also said to have been close to Hangzhou party secretary Zhou Jianyong, who was recently detained on corruption charges.

“The celebrity culture in China has a very intimate relationship with the business community,” Kenny Ng, an associate professor at the Hong Kong Baptist University’s Academy of Film, told Fortune “There is often a lot of under-the-table dealings going on between celebrities, businesses, and government officials.”

Where is Zhao now?

According to reports, Zhao had fled to France, where she owns a vineyard with her husband.

Zhao is the latest high-profile personality to come under attack. Two weeks earlier, all accounts and works of actor Zhang Zhehan were banned from content sites and social media platforms. Billionaire Jack Ma also vanished from public life for three months after criticising Chinese regulators for stifling growth.

