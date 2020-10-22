Healthcare China defends its COVID-19 vaccine after Bolsonaro's guinea pig jibe Updated : October 22, 2020 07:57 PM IST The Brazilian people will not be anyone's guinea pig, Bolsonaro said on Wednesday. Bolsonaro said the Chinese vaccine has not yet completed testing, which is the case with all potential vaccines for the virus. Brazil has been one of the countries worst affected by the coronavirus. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.