China’s deep-sea investigation finds ancient treasures from two shipwrecks

The relics found in the investigation are believed to be from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The discovery marks a breakthrough for China's deep-sea archaeology and its investigations which started in the 1980s.

The deep-sea investigation into two centuries-old shipwrecks in the South China Sea was successfully concluded by China’s joint archaeological team on Sunday, June 11, with the recovery of ancient cultural relics. In the exploration mission, over 200 well-preserved cultural relics were recovered from the site of two ancient shipwrecks, located 1,500 meters deep in the sea, CGTN reported.

China's scientific research ship Tan Suo Yi Hao (Discovery One), reached Sanya in south China's Hainan Province, with the crewed submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior), marking the successful conclusion of the deep-sea archaeological investigation mission.

The submersible was used by the members of a joint archaeological team for over 20 days, in which the relics dating back about 500 years were recovered. The relics are believed to be from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

The ancient shipwrecks were discovered together with the treasures on board. Researchers examining the wreckage believe that one ship primarily carried porcelain for export, while the other was importing wood.

The findings of the research will contribute to China's research on its maritime history, and overseas trade history and reveal details of the ancient Maritime Silk Road.

All the treasures that China has found

As estimated by the archaeologists, the total number of the relics could exceed 100,000 pieces, Chinese news agency CGTN reported.

Most of the recovered relics are made of porcelain and they date back to the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644) in Jingdezhen which was regarded as the capital of porcelain.

An iron anchor measuring about one metre in length, two pieces of timber, a box that seems to be made of wood, and various ceramic items, including a blue-and-white porcelain jar, a white-glazed bowl, and a blue-and-white porcelain dish were also recovered.

The relatively well-preserved artefacts and cultural relics are of great historical, scientific and artistic value.

About the mission

The recent mission was the first stage of a broader underwater archaeological investigation conducted by Chinese scientists and technicians on board the research ship Tan Suo Yi Hao.

The two shipwrecks were first discovered by Shenhai Yongshi in October 2022.

They were found after about 500 exploratory dives near the northwest continental slope of the South China Sea.

The discovery marks a breakthrough for China's deep-sea archaeology and its investigations which started in the 1980s. It also marks a significant archaeological discovery on a global level.

China has planned to carry out two more deep-sea investigation missions in the month of August 2023 and March 2024 respectively.