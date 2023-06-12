China’s deep-sea investigation finds ancient treasures from two shipwrecks

The relics found in the investigation are believed to be from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644). The discovery marks a breakthrough for China's deep-sea archaeology and its investigations which started in the 1980s.

The deep-sea investigation into two centuries-old shipwrecks in the South China Sea was successfully concluded by China’s joint archaeological team on Sunday, June 11, with the recovery of ancient cultural relics. In the exploration mission, over 200 well-preserved cultural relics were recovered from the site of two ancient shipwrecks, located 1,500 meters deep in the sea, CGTN reported.

China's scientific research ship Tan Suo Yi Hao (Discovery One), reached Sanya in south China's Hainan Province, with the crewed submersible Shenhai Yongshi (Deep Sea Warrior), marking the successful conclusion of the deep-sea archaeological investigation mission.

The submersible was used by the members of a joint archaeological team for over 20 days, in which the relics dating back about 500 years were recovered. The relics are believed to be from the Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).