China COVID protests: Top agency hints at crackdown on ‘hostile forces’ after clashes reported in Guangzhou

COVID protests in China: People in Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night.

China vowed to "resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces" as people in Guangzhou clashed with white hazmat-suited riot police on Tuesday night. The statement from the Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission came amid widespread protests in the country against its strict COVID-19 policy.

"We must resolutely crack down on infiltration and sabotage activities by hostile forces by the law, resolutely crack down on illegal and criminal acts that disrupt social order and effectively maintain overall social stability," the statement released late on Tuesday said without directly addressing the protests. This serves as a reminder of the party's determination to enforce its rule, the Associated Press reported.

In one video on Twitter, dozens of riot police in all-white pandemic gear, holding shields over their heads, were seen advancing in formation over what appeared to be torn-down lockdown barriers as objects flew at them. Police are later seen escorting a row of people in handcuffs to an unknown location.

Riot police in personal protection suits (PPE) move in formation while holding up shields during protests over COVID-19) restrictions in Guangzhou. (Video Obtained by Reuters/via REUTERS)

A separate video shows people throwing complex objects at the police, while a third shows a tear gas canister landing in the middle of a small crowd on a narrow street, with people then running in all directions to escape the smoke.

Reuters said it verified that the videos were filmed in Guangzhou's Haizhu district but could not determine the exact sequence of events and what sparked the clashes.

China COVID protests

Tensions in China escalated over the weekend, triggering mass demonstrations in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and several other cities. The protester raised anti-Xi and anti-lockdown slogans to oppose the government's Zero COVID policy that calls for strict measures to mitigate the virus spread — including limited access to food and medicine and stringent quarantine measures.

Meanwhile, the protests gained momentum after many believed that the rescue operations in a fire incident in the Xinjiang region were hampered due to COVID-19 curbs. This prompted angry questions online about whether firefighters or victims trying to escape were blocked by anti-virus controls.

A protester holds up a paper which reads "Not foreign forces but internal forces" and "Abuse of Government power plunge the people into misery and suffering" during a Tuesday meeting at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong. (AP)

In the wake of the protests, security has been tightened in some parts of China. On Wednesday, hundreds of SUVs, vans and armoured vehicles were parked along city streets. Police and paramilitary forces reportedly conducted random ID checks and searched people's mobile phones for photos, banned apps or other potential evidence that they had taken part in the demonstrations.

Many people have been detained during protests. However, the number is yet to be ascertained.

China ease restrictions

Following the protests, China decided to ease restrictions in some places. Late on Tuesday, an official announced that they would allow close contacts of COVID cases to quarantine at home rather than being forced to go to makeshift shelters. The move broke with the usual practice under China's zero-COVID policy.

In Zhengzhou, the site of a vast Foxconn factory making Apple iPhones that has been the scene of worker unrest over COVID, officials announced the "orderly" resumption of businesses, including supermarkets, gyms and restaurants. However, they also published a long list of high-risk buildings that would remain under lockdown.

(Credit: Reuters)

China COVID cases decline

China, witnessing record daily COVID-19 cases since last week, is facing a decline in the tally. The country reported 37,612 infections on Wednesday (total points reported on November 29), down from 38,645 cases reported the previous day (November 28). China registered record 40,347 cases on November 27.

While infections and death numbers are low by global standards, COVID has spread despite China largely isolating itself from the world and demanding significant sacrifices from its population to comply with frequent testing and prolonged isolation.

The lockdowns have exacerbated one of the sharpest slowdowns in growth China has suffered in decades, disrupting global supply chains and roiling financial markets.

Xi Jinping, who had granted himself a third five-year term as secretary-general, is facing his biggest public challenge yet.

(With inputs from PTI)