China COVID protest LIVE Updates: Two arrested at Shanghai protest site amid anger over zero-COVID policy

By CNBCTV18.com  Nov 28, 2022 11:12 AM IST (Updated)

Massive protests hit Shanghai over the weekend as thousands took to streets to protests against strict 'Zero-COVID-19' policy. Protesters called for Xi Jinping to step down and chants seeking "freedom" were also heard during mass demonstrations. Meanwhile, it was alleged that police assaulted and detained a journalist covering the events before releasing him after several hours. China recorded a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052 on Monday, up from 39,506 a day earlier. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing are struggling to contain outbreaks. Follow LIVE updates on China COVID protest here.

China censors rare, nationwide protests

According to news agency AFP, China's censors are working to extinguish signs of rare, social media-driven protests that flared across major cities over the weekend calling for political freedoms and an end to COVID lockdowns.

Police arrested two people at Shanghai protest site amid anger over zero-COVID policy: AFP

Journalist was beaten, kicked and arrested by police while covering Shanghai protests: Reports

The BBC said on Sunday that Chinese police assaulted and detained one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai, before later releasing him after several hours. "The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement. "He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist," the spokesperson added.

IN PICTURE | White pieces of paper become symbol of protest in China

China COVID protest LIVE Updates: Two arrested at Shanghai protest site amid anger over zero-COVID policy

What led to protests in China?

In China, frustrations have mounted over President Xi Jinping's signature zero-COVID policy. Protesters were angery over an apartment fire last week in the far western city of Urumqi that killed 10 people. Now, protesters believe that COVID curbs in the city, parts of which had been under lockdown for 100 days, had hindered rescue and escape, which city officials denied. Crowds in Urumqi took to the street on Friday evening, chanting "End the lockdown!", according to unverified videos on social media. In Beijing, large crowds were gathered past midnight on Sunday along the capital's 3rd Ring Road during peaceful but often impassioned scenes. 

'Our COVID-19 policy is a game' 

A protester in the financial hub named Shaun Xiao was quoted by Reuters as saying: "I’m here because I love my country, but I don’t love my government ... I want to be able to go out freely, but I can’t. Our COVID-19 policy is a game and is not based on science or reality."

VIDEO | Protestors in Shanghai chant 'Xi Jinping, step down！Communist Party, step down'

'We don’t want COVID tests, we want freedom,' chant protesters

IN PICTURE | Beijingers braved the cold Sunday night after word of a rally spread on social media 

China COVID protest LIVE Updates: Two arrested at Shanghai protest site amid anger over zero-COVID policy

From Shanghai to Wuhan: Protests over COVID-19 curbs hit China

On Sunday, China witnessed massive protests, not just in Shanghai, but also in Wuhan where the first outbreak was reported. Hundreds of people protested in Wuhan in central China on Sunday, livestreams showed as per AFP. Protests were also reported in Chengdu, Beijing and Urumqi. Thursday's fire in Urumqi was followed by crowds there taking to the street on Friday evening, chanting "End the lockdown!" and pumping their fists in the air, according to unverified videos on social media.

VIDEO | Protesters, police clash in Shanghai during demonstrations against Zero-COVID policy

Shanghai reports 16 symptomatic, 128 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 27

Shanghai, where protests happened on Sunday over strict COVID curbs, reported 16 symptomatic and 128 asymptomatic COVID cases on Sunday.

China COVID-19 cases hit fresh record high amid massive protests

China posted another record high COVID-19 infections on Monday, after an extraordinary weekend of protests across the country over restrictive curbs. China reported a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052. This was up from 39,506 a day earlier. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing, with thousands of cases, are struggling to contain outbreaks while hundreds of infections were recorded in several cities across the country on Sunday.

