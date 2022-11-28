China COVID protest LIVE Updates: Two arrested at Shanghai protest site amid anger over zero-COVID policy

Summary

Massive protests hit Shanghai over the weekend as thousands took to streets to protests against strict 'Zero-COVID-19' policy. Protesters called for Xi Jinping to step down and chants seeking "freedom" were also heard during mass demonstrations. Meanwhile, it was alleged that police assaulted and detained a journalist covering the events before releasing him after several hours. China recorded a fifth straight daily record of new local cases of 40,052 on Monday, up from 39,506 a day earlier. Mega-cities Guangzhou and Chongqing are struggling to contain outbreaks. Follow LIVE updates on China COVID protest here.