China reports almost 60,000 deaths due to Covid-19 since early December

The Chinese government stopped reporting data on Covid-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls.
China on Saturday reported nearly 60,000 deaths in people who had Covid-19 since early December, following complaints that the government was failing to release data about the status of the pandemic.
Recommended ArticlesView All
National skating champ Anoli Shah says India can be on top — with just 5-10% more effort
IST11 Min(s) Read
Air travel from Mangaluru to get costlier starting April as User Development Fee hiked
IST2 Min(s) Read
'How quickly life can turn upside down' — Indians bear brunt of Goldman Sachs layoffs
IST3 Min(s) Read
Explained: Why the farmers are protesting in Bihar's Buxar?
IST4 Min(s) Read
The death toll included 5,503 deaths due to respiratory failure caused by Covid-19 and 54,435 fatalities from other ailments combined with Covid-19. The National Health Commission said those deaths occurred in hospitals, which left open the possibility more people might have also died at home.
The report would more than double China’s official Covid-19 death toll to 10,775. The official toll stood at 5,272 on Jan. 8.
The Chinese government stopped reporting data on Covid-19 infections and deaths in early December after abruptly lifting anti-virus controls. The World Health Organization and other governments appealed to Beijing for more information amid a surge in infections.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!