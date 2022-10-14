By CNBCTV18.com

Mini The once-in-five-year conclave of China's Communist Party is expected to see a whole lot in party's leadership and constitutional amendments.. Amid the tumultuous times, what one must expect during the crucial meet?

Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to consolidate his power and win a third five-year term as party leader at the Communist Party Congress that begins Sunday. It is also expected Xi's place will be solidified as China's most powerful ruler since Mao Zedong.

The once-in-five-year conclave will be held over a week, mostly behind closed doors, in the vast Great Hall of the People on Tiananmen Square. Around 2,300 delegates are expected to attend the congress. Just over a quarter are women, while about 11 percent come from ethnic minorities, CNN cited figures released ahead of the Congress.

> Xi Jinping's third term:

Xi is widely expected to stay on for a third term as general secretary, China's senior-most position. The congress will likely begin with Jinping reading a lengthy report in a televised speech that will outline broad-brush priorities for the next five years, Reuters reported.

> New promotions: The next premier will also be chosen amid the expected reshuffle in China's Communist Party leadership. A candidate will be chosen to replace No.2 leader Li Keqiang, who retires from the post in March. The premier will be a members of the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC) — the the elite body of seven numbers.

Wang Yang and Hu Chunhua are speculated to be the main contenders for the post. Wang, 67, is chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), a political advisory body. Hu, 59, is one of four vice premiers and also rose through the ranks of the Youth League.

Meanwhile, the likes of Li Qiang and Ding Xuexiang have weaker credentials but are seen to have Xi's solid trust. The congress will conclude with the introduction of the next Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), the elite body that now numbers seven.

Moreover, the Communist Party's highest echelon of power, the Politburo Standing Committee (PSC), could get three newcomers if retirement norms hold and the PSC remains at seven members. Over half of the 25-member Politburo could be replaced, Reuters reported.

> Focus on policies and economy: The focus is likely to be on policies that prioritise security and self-reliance, state control of the economy, more assertive diplomacy and a stronger military, and growing pressure to seize Taiwan.

> Constitution amendments: China's ruling Communist Party will amend its constitution to grant more powers to Xi Jinping.

It is speculated that Xi, who is the general secretary of the party and head of the military besides the Presidency, will then be bestowed with more power including the possible elevation conferring the title of the Chairman of the party. This is the position so far held only by Mao Zedong in the century-old party.

At the last party congress in 2017, the party charter was amended to include Xi Jinping 'Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era'. The addition made Xi the third leader of the party - after Mao and his successor Deng Xiaoping - to have a body of thoughts bearing his name written in the party canon.

(With inputs from agencies)