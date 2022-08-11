China blocks US, India's move to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar involved in Indian Airlines hijacking

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini China's move to block the proposal to blacklist JeM terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar came a day after India's Permanent Representative to the UN said that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end.

China again blocked a proposal by the United States (US) and India to blacklist Jaish-e Mohammed (JeM) terrorist Abdul Rauf Azhar at the United Nations Security Council(UNSC), sources said. Azhar is the brother of JeM chief Masood Azhar and also deputy chief of the Pakistan-based terror organisation.

China delayed a proposal by US & India to sanction at UNSC a top commander in Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad, Abdul Rauf Azhar. The US Treasury designated him in 2010, accusing him of urging Pakistanis to engage in militant activities & organize suicide attacks in India: Reuters — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2022 Co-sponsored by the US, a proposal was moved by India to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar in the UN Security Council 1267 Sanctions Committee. However, despite support from all other 14 member states of the UNSC, China placed a technical hold on the proposal.

'Placing holds on listing requests without giving any justification must end'

This came a day after India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told a Security Council meeting chaired by China that the practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end. Kamboj also asserted that the credibility of the sanctions regime was at an all-time low, news agency PTI reported.

"An effective functioning of the Sanctions Committees requires them to become more transparent, accountable and objective. The practice of placing holds and blocks on listing requests without giving any justification must end," Kamboj said during the meet on Tuesday.

She also said that it is most regrettable that genuine and evidence-based listing proposals pertaining to some of the most notorious terrorists in the world are being placed on hold. "We do hope that all members of the UNSC can pronounce together in one voice, sooner than later, when it comes to this collective fight against international terrorism," she said.

Also Read: US rethinks steps on China tariffs in wake of Taiwan response

Who is Abdul Rauf Asghar ?

Abdul Rauf Azhar, the deputy chief of the proscribed terror group JeM and younger brother of Masood Azhar , was born in 1974 in Pakistan . He was the mastermind of the hijacking of the Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 in 1999 which led to the release of his brother Masood Azhar from a prison in India. He was also assigned to organise suicide attacks in India.

In December 2010, the US Department of Treasury said that Abdul Rauf Azhar was acting for or on behalf of the JeM. The US said Abdul Rauf Azhar, as a senior leader of JeM, urged Pakistanis to engage in militant activities. He has served as JeM's acting leader in 2007, as one of JeM's most senior commanders in India, and as JeM's intelligence coordinator.

"In 2008, Azhar was assigned to organise suicide attacks in India. He was also involved with JeM's political wing and has served as a JeM official involved with training camps. The JeM is involved in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks in India, including the 2001 attack on the Indian Parliament and the 2016 attack on the Indian air force base in Pathankot," the US said in a statement.

China's history in blocking India's attempt

China's move to block the proposal to blacklist Abdul Rauf Azhar is the second such move by the country in less than two month. In June this year, China, the world's second largest economy, had placed on hold a joint proposal by India and the US to list the deputy chief of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Abdul Rehman Makki , on the sanctions list.

Makki is a US-designated terrorist and brother-in-law of LeT head and 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed. He is accused of being involved in raising funds, recruiting and radicalising youths to resort to violence and planning attacks in India, including the Mumbai terror attacks (2008).

In May 2019, India had won a huge diplomatic battle after the global body designated Masood Azhar as a "global terrorist" — a decade after New Delhi had first approached with this issue.

In 2009, India had moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar which later fetched the support of the P3 - the US, the UK and France in 2016 after the attack on the air base in Pathankot in January, 2016. In 2017, the P3 nations again moved a similar proposal again only to be blocked by China.

(With inputs from PTI)